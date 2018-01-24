Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thick smoke is seen rising from the compound

At least 11 people have been injured in an ongoing attack on the offices of international aid agency Save the Children in Afghanistan.

An explosion took place outside the organisation's compound in Jalalabad, authorities said. Gunmen then entered the building.

Local media have reported children at a nearby school were seen running from the area as gunfire was heard.

The attackers are unknown but Jalalabad is often targeted by Taliban militants.

It comes days after Taliban gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.

At about 09:10 local time (04:40 GMT) on Wednesday, a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb at the entrance to the Save the Children compound, said Ataullah Khogyani, a provincial government spokesperson.

Image copyright Reuters TV Image caption Images taken from TV footage show people running away from the area

An eyewitness who was inside the compound at the time told AFP news agency that he saw a gunman hitting the main gate with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

Local TV footage showed a huge plume of thick black smoke rising from the compound and at least one vehicle on fire.

"A group of armed men then entered the compound. So far 11 wounded people have been brought to hospitals," Mr Khogyani told AFP news agency.

Clashes between the attackers and security forces are still ongoing, he said.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangahar province, near the border with Pakistan. Islamic state fighters have been active in the province since 2015.

Save the Children carries out education, healthcare and protection work for Children in Afghanistan.