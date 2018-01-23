North Korea ski resort: South Korean officials to visit Masikryong

  23 January 2018

South Korean officials are visiting Masikryong ski resort in the North, ahead of the Winter Olympics.

  This photo taken on February 20, 2017 shows a general view of the Masikryong ski resort, near North Korea's east coast port city of Wonsan. AFP/Getty Images

    The Winter Olympic Games are being held in South Korea next month, but after a surprise agreement for North Korea to participate there are training and cultural events planned in the North as well. One of the places officials will inspect on their three-day trip is the Masikryong ski resort.

  This photo taken on February 19, 2017 shows members of a 'ski camp' at the Masikryong ski resort AFP/Getty Images

    Masikryong, the country's first ski resort, was built in 2013 and is being touted as one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key achievements. The South is planning to send its skiers there for joint training sessions.

  In this photo taken on February 20, 2017, Kim Chol-Nam, 30, poses for a portrait at the ski hire desk AFP/Getty Images

    A price list at the ticket desk shows that it costs $80 (£57) for a one-day lift pass and ski hire for foreign tourists and $40 for North Koreans - about a month's salary for the average citizen. The North constructed the resort as a way to earn foreign currency from tourists.

  This photo taken on February 19, 2017 shows a general view of the lobby of the Masikryong ski resort AFP/Getty Images

    The 1,400 sq m (15,000 sq ft) resort which sits near the city of Wonsan on North Korea's east coast has been dubbed by state media outlet DPRK Today as the "world's finest ski resort". But rights groups have said that the facility could be using forced labour.

  This photo taken on February 19, 2017 shows a room at the Masikryong ski resort, AFP/Getty Images

    A peak into one of the resort's bedrooms show facilities that are luxurious by North Korean standards.

  This photo taken on February 19, 2017 shows North Korean visitors posing on a snowmobile at the Masikryong ski resort, AFP/Getty Images

    The resort, which has 10 ski courses, also seems to have modern equipment including the Ski-Doo, a Canadian snowmobile. But that has raised questions given UN sanction on supplying equipment to the North.

  In this photo taken on February 19, 2017, Pak Han-Song, 11, poses for a portrait on a beginner's slope at the Masikryong AFP/Getty Images

    According to North Korea, the resort which is estimated to have cost about $300m (£215m) sees 70,000 visitors every year. The Pyeongchang Olympics will run from 9-25 February.

