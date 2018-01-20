At least four gunmen have launched an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, Afghan officials say.

Special forces were attempting to engage the gunmen, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

An official at the Afghan spy agency told AFP that the gunmen were "shooting at guests".

The attack began at about 21:00 local time (16:30 GMT), Mr Danish said. There were no immediate details of casualties.

The attackers appeared to include suicide bombers, Mr Danish was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The hotel was attacked by the Taliban in 2011. Twenty-one people were killed including nine attackers.