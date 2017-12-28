Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lau Hon Meng (left) and Mok Choy Lin were not deemed dangers to national security

Two foreign journalists who were jailed for flying a drone near Myanmar's parliament are to be released on 5 January, the authorities say.

Their local interpreter and driver will also be released. All four are serving a two-month sentence for breaching anti-aircraft laws.

Further charges, which could have led to years in jail, have been dropped.

The crew work for Turkish broadcaster TRT. There are increasing concerns about press freedom in Myanmar.

Cameraman Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Malaysian reporter Mok Choy Lin were detained while shooting a documentary in October. Their driver Hla Tin and interpreter Aung Naing Soe are both from Myanmar (also called Burma).

TRT insists the authorities had been informed about the planned filming activities.

In addition to the alleged violation of the anti-aircraft act, the four were investigated for breaching rules on importing the drone without a licence, an offence which could have lead to a three-year jail term.

The two foreign journalists were also accused of immigration offences.

Police said they dropped the additional charges because the men had not endangered national security.

Their lawyer said the four would be released on 5 January "after they have served a two-month sentence for illegally flying a drone", TRT reported.

Myanmar has over the past years seen increasing curbs on press freedom, especially on issues around the powerful military.

Earlier this month, two local Reuters journalists covering the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine state were arrested under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

The two are facing up to 14 years in prison and met their families on Wednesday for the first time since they were held.