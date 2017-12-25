Image copyright Reuters Image caption Security forces have sealed off the area after the attack

Six people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack near the compound of Afghanistan's intelligence agency in Kabul, officials say.

Another three people were injured when the attacker, who was on foot, blew himself up as agency employees were on their way to work.

The victims are reported to include women who were in a passing vehicle.

Reuters news agency reports that the Islamic State group has said it was responsible via its Amaq news agency.

The number of such bombings in Afghanistan has grown in recent months.

In October, at least 39 people were killed in an attack on a Shia mosque.

In May, a huge bomb in the diplomatic quarter - known as the Green Zone - killed more than 150 people.

It was the deadliest suicide attack by insurgents in Afghanistan since the Taliban were driven from power by US-led forces in 2001.