Image copyright NHK Image caption Mr Anzaki said he wanted to to maximise his quality of life

A Japanese businessman diagnosed with terminal cancer has thrown a huge party to say thank you and goodbye.

Satoru Anzaki invited about 1,000 guests including friends, former school mates, business partners and employees to Monday's event.

The 80 year-old former president of machinery giant Komatsu was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer in October.

"I am satisfied that I could say 'thank you' to people I met in life," he told reporters after the party.

"As I want to maximise the quality of life during the time I have left, I have decided not to receive treatment given the side effects," he said speaking at a press conference after the event.

He had announced his plan to hold a party in a newspaper ad on 20 November. His unusual plan soon went viral with people complementing his bold move and joking about how they might be able to get an invite.

For the party itself, Mr Anzaki rented a venue in a Tokyo hotel, decorated with memories of his life.

Amongst the surprises he had to entertain his guests - and to keep the mood from turning melancholy - he had a group of dancers put on a dance performance from his home prefecture of Tokushima.

According to Japanese media, he tried to shake hands with many of his guests to express his appreciation.

"It was a very fun event," one former employee told national broadcaster NHK.

"I am also suffering from an illness so it got me thinking how I want live the rest of my life."