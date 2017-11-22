US Navy aircraft crashes off Japan
- 22 November 2017
- From the section Asia
A US Navy aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers has crashed into the sea off the coast of Japan, south-east of Okinawa.
The cause of crash is unknown and the names of the crews and passengers are being withheld while next of kin are notified, the US Navy said in a statement.