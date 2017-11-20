Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Mayer: Singer-songwriter extraordinaire and inspiration for many a wedding

It was a wedding to remember for two John Mayer fans in Thailand, who paid tribute to their musical idol and received the ultimate surprise - congratulations from the man himself.

Bride Saowaluck "Nong" Mangtrakul, 36, and her groom Sansern "Praise" Saokwan, 35, from Bangkok are massive fans of the US singer-songwriter. And they included him in a whimsical wedding held on the rooftop of a boutique hotel overlooking the Chao Phraya river.

"Those who attended our wedding know how important John Mayer is to us. We love him and would have wanted him to join us but we knew that it couldn't happen," Ms Nong told BBC News.

"So we thought we should throw a wedding that made us feel he was with us in spirit."

Her husband, a guitarist, said: "We wanted to portray our admiration for him. We had John Mayer masks. And we used the music we love from all his albums, his pictures as well as his quotes about love from in the reception area."

'His biggest fans'

The couple's hard work and dedication paid off, thanks to a clever hashtag. Before long #TellJohnWeGotMarried was being shared among guests.

But it was this personal tweet from BBC producer Thanyarat Doksone, who was a bridesmaid, that caught the singer's attention.

More than 1,800 retweets and 23,000 Twitter likes also sealed the deal.

"I couldn't think of a better gift for them than to have John Mayer's blessings," Thanyarat said.

"They are his biggest fans and they put together a very neat Mayer-themed wedding. I know my friends thought that it was a long shot to reach to John but I felt it didn't hurt to try.

"Thanks to John for making their dreams come true!"

The groom made his entrance, walking in to Mayer's 2006 hit, The Heart of Life.

But the night's magical moment came when the bride appeared and walked down the aisle to the singer's cover of the Beyoncé song XO.

"John's songs are always on top of our playlists, for the past 10 years. We never get tired of his music," the happy couple said.

And for such big music fans, it was a dream come true.

"It's wonderful that John came to know about our wedding," Ms Nong said.

"We didn't expect that only one night after the wedding, our dream to have John's blessings would come true. It was way beyond our expectations. We were just so excited."

Other John Mayer fans shared in the excitement, tweeting their congratulations.

"This is the best! Mazel tov to the newlyweds," said fellow fan Mimi Hodgkins from Stamford, Connecticut.