Indonesia's first daughter in a lavish Javanese wedding
The only daughter of Indonesian President Joko Widodo celebrates her wedding in full Javanese style.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
Kahiyang Ayu is the only daughter of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Her lavish wedding is being held according to Javanese traditions and has the entire country glued to TV screens.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
About 8,000 official guests have been invited, including many politicians, though no big international names are scheduled to attend.
-
AFP
The evening before the wedding, the president's family took their daughter through a string of several Javanese traditions.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
The ceremony and parade took place on Wednesday in the president's home town of Surakarta -also known as Solo - in central Java.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
The groom, property businessman Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution, is a member of the Batak ethnic group.
-
AFP
Kahiyang Ayu, 26, is one of three of Mr Widodo's children. She has one older and one younger brother.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
The parade featured people wearing ethnic costumes from all parts of the diverse country.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
President Widodo also hired 50 cycle rickshaws to carry some of his guests so that all levels of society could take part and also earn some money from it, correspondents say.
-
BBC/Fajar Sodiq
Joko Widodo was first mayor of Solo and then governor of Jakarta, before he became president in 2014. Often only referred to as Jokowi, he is immensely popular with Indonesians.