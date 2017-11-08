Indonesia's first daughter in a lavish Javanese wedding

  • 8 November 2017
The only daughter of Indonesian President Joko Widodo celebrates her wedding in full Javanese style.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    Kahiyang Ayu is the only daughter of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Her lavish wedding is being held according to Javanese traditions and has the entire country glued to TV screens.

  • The wedding parade for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    About 8,000 official guests have been invited, including many politicians, though no big international names are scheduled to attend.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo with his daughter and wife AFP

    The evening before the wedding, the president's family took their daughter through a string of several Javanese traditions.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo with his wife BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    The ceremony and parade took place on Wednesday in the president's home town of Surakarta -also known as Solo - in central Java.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo's son in law BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    The groom, property businessman Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution, is a member of the Batak ethnic group.

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo with his daughter and wife AFP

    Kahiyang Ayu, 26, is one of three of Mr Widodo's children. She has one older and one younger brother.

  • The wedding parade for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    The parade featured people wearing ethnic costumes from all parts of the diverse country.

  • The wedding parade for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's daughter BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    President Widodo also hired 50 cycle rickshaws to carry some of his guests so that all levels of society could take part and also earn some money from it, correspondents say.

  • Joko Widodo BBC/Fajar Sodiq

    Joko Widodo was first mayor of Solo and then governor of Jakarta, before he became president in 2014. Often only referred to as Jokowi, he is immensely popular with Indonesians.

