Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump's Seoul visit is perhaps the most symbolic stopover in his tour of Asia

US President Donald Trump has arrived in South Korea, where he is due to meet leader Moon Jae-in to discuss trade and North Korea's nuclear programme.

He will also meet US troops stationed in South Korea and local politicians.

Mr Trump flew in from Japan, the first stop on his five-nation tour of Asia.

North Korea and its nuclear ambitions has been high on his agenda, with Mr Trump claiming on Monday that Japan could shoot down Pyongyang's missiles with US equipment.

Prior to his departure for South Korea, Mr Trump tweeted that "massive military and energy orders" from Japan were happening, and also praised Mr Moon.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman. We will figure it all out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017 Report

Though the US President will only spend about 24 hours in South Korea, it is perhaps the most symbolic stop in his Asian tour, says the BBC's Robin Brant in Seoul.

The trip is designed to bolster the military alliance that has long protected South Korea, and strength in unity is the message they want to send to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just across the border, says our correspondent.

But the two leaders also have their differences. Mr Trump has previously accused Mr Moon's government of trying to appease the North.

He has also previously criticised the free trade agreement between the US and South Korea, and has made clear he wants to re-negotiate its terms.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The two last met in September at the UN General Assembly in New York

In Seoul, many are hoping that Mr Trump will not repeat his strong rhetoric against North Korea, or make any off-the-cuff remarks about "fire and fury", which many here regard as unnecessary and incendiary, says our correspondent.

Mr Trump is visiting Asia in his first tour as US President.

He will be going to China, Vietnam and the Philippines in the coming week.