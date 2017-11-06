North Korean snacks: 'Speed cakes' and 'man-made meat'

  • 6 November 2017
A Reuters photo series documents popular snacks in North Korea, as recreated by defectors in Seoul.

  • North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye demonstrates how North Korean people make rice cakes with corn powder at her North Korean food store in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    Food scarcity was a common problem in North Korea for years, leading people to come up with innovative dishes using basic ingredients. This is seokdujeon, also known as "speed cake" - a snack that can be made within minutes without baking.

  • North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye demonstrates how North Korean people make rice cakes with corn powder at her North Korean food store in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    Seokdujeon is made by mixing cornmeal powder with water, as demonstrated here by Hong Eun-hye, a defector who runs a restaurant in Seoul. Corn is a staple among poorer North Koreans as it is cheaper than rice.

  • A photo illustration shows "Injogogi", a textured vegetable protein, at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    Injogogi, a textured vegetable protein whose name means "man-made meat", is made from the leftover dregs from soy bean oil production. The dregs are usually fed to pigs, but can also be rolled and pressed into sheets.

  • A photo illustration shows "Injogogibab", which means rice with textured vegetable protein, at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    Injogogi can be made into injogigibab, where tubes of protein are stuffed with rice and smeared with chilli paste or a fish-based sauce. Injogogi is said to be low in calories, but high in protein and fibre.

  • A photo illustration shows "dububab", which means rice in tofu skins, at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    Similar to injogogibab, dububab or "tofu rice" is a snack of tofu skins rolled into cones, stuffed with rice, and topped with chilli sauce.

  • A photo illustration shows North Korean snacks at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    These are "finger snacks", bready biscuits with a chewy centre. They are made with flour, yeast, sugar and grape glucose - when sugar is scarce, North Koreans make glucose from the fruit.

  • A photo illustration shows North Korean sausage "sundae" cooked by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye at her North Korean food store in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    This is sundae - not ice-cream, but actually a blood sausage similar to black pudding. It is made with pig's blood mixed with vegetables and grains such as rice, and can be found in both North and South Korea.

  • A photo illustration shows North Korean candy at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017 Reuters

    Kongsatang means "bean candy", and is similar to popcorn. The snack, which is considered a special treat, is made from roasted soy beans which are coated with sugar.

  • A photo illustration shows North Korean candy at a North Korean food store run by North Korean defector Hong Eun-hye in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2017. Reuters

    This is alsatang which is made from sugar and vinegar, and is said to be similar to traditional sugar plums. Both kongsatang and alsatang are given out to children on special occasions in North Korea, like the birth anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung.

