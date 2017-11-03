Image copyright Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the US president, has told a Tokyo summit that sexual harassment of women should "never be tolerated".

She also called for boosting equal participation in "traditionally male-dominated sectors of our economy".

Many seats in the room where she spoke were left empty, which officials blamed on security restrictions.

Past weeks have brought heightened focus on sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the US.

"All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect," Ms Trump said at the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo.

"This takes many forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated," she added.

She urged the world should boost women participation in the so-called STEM fields science, technology, engineering and maths.

Her speech in Tokyo comes days before her father's first trip to Asia since taking office.

A Washington post reporter at the event tweeted a picture of empty rows of seats.

Skip Twitter post by @annafifield This is what the hall in Tokyo looked like as Ivanka Trump gave her speech at a Japanese government women’s conference pic.twitter.com/7IzXMpxa6b — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 3, 2017 Report

Japan's gender gap

Speaking at the same summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government was also trying to bring more women into the workforce.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Japan struggles to break up traditional gender roles

"We've put our full strength into creating an environment where it's easy for women to work," Mr Abe said in his opening address.

Despite these efforts, however, Japan's gender gap remains wide. The country ranked 114 out of 144 in the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap report, which was released as Ms Trump prepared to speak.

Working as an adviser to her father, Ms Trump has made women's issues one of her key policy areas since joining the White House.

Her trip to Japan is also to lay the groundwork for her father's trip, which begins in Japan on Sunday.

Hollywood scandals

Sexual harassment has been especially in the spotlight since numerous allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein surfaced in early October.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein has since been fired from his own company

Since then several other Hollywood celebrities have faced similar harassment allegations.

In the UK, defence minister Michael Fallon quit this week following recently revealed claims of sexual harassment in Parliament.

During his election campaign, US President Donald Trump has also been accused of sexism and harassment.