At 37, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's new prime minister will be a stark contrast to the middle-aged men gathering at this year's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders' forum.

She DJ's, takes selfies, and goes on women's marches. But when it comes to her priorities, policies and style of leadership- how does she compare to other leaders attending?

Age

Ardern's rise has been remarkable. She became Member of Parliament, at the age of 28 and now New Zealand's youngest Prime Minster since 1856.

There is a 42 year age gap between Ardern the youngest leader at 37 and Peru's president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who is 79.

Gender

Her victory in New Zealand, makes her the country's third female prime minister, after Jenny Shipley and Helen Clark.

Last week she was named 13th most powerful woman in global politics by Forbes magazine.

She speaks up on issues that are particularly important to women, namely, the legal status of abortion, equal pay and the right to keep child-bearing plans private from employers.

Style

Ardern has spoken about her anxiety on a number of occasions and before she got the top job, speculated that it might impede her progression.

Her candidness about personal challenges is in stark contrast to the tough-guy persona or womanising reputation of a few other leaders.

President Xi Jinping, in dismissing of several military elites and officials in recent months under the umbrella of an anti-corruption crackdown, sent out a clear message about his grip on power.

"I'd like to punch him in the face," Trump said of a heckler at one of his rallies.

"If I can love 100 million and one [Filipinos], I can love four women at the same time," said Duterte in December 2015.

LGBT

Ardern renounced her faith in her twenties because of the Mormon church's anti-homosexual stance. She is now a supporter and advocate for LGBT rights and voted in favour of the marriage equality bill in 2013.

This is a marked contrast to some of the laws around same-sex marriage in the 21 member states of APEC.

In over half of the the 21 countries it is completely illegal to have a same-sex marriage.

In Brunei, being homosexual, in some instances, is still punishable by death.

But there are member states that potentially are on the brink of change, one of them is Chile, where Michelle Bachelet has signed a bill that would legalise same-sex marriage.

Drugs

Duterte will be in the line-up of leaders that Arden will meet at the summit.

He was elected last summer on a hard-line platform promising to fight drugs, crime and corruption. Since then, his anti-drug campaign dubbed "Operation Double Barrel" has targeted suspected drug dealers and users seemingly for arrest, but in practice been a campaign of extrajudicial killing.

In the leaders debates in New Zealand, Arden said she would legalise cannabis for medical use and pledged to hold a referendum on the topic.

Surprisingly, Duterte's view when it comes to medical marijuana is not that different. Although, he still takes a very hard-line on other drugs.

"I will not deprive Filipinos of the benefits of medicinal marijuana, but I must have a clear definition of what it is and it must be approved by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration in the Philippines]."

Environment

The environment is a hot topic amongst the world's leaders. In June, President Donald Trump said the US would withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

He has since said he would, "begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States", but France, Italy and Germany dismissed his suggestion.

Now in office, Ardern has made her commitments clear and they are a stark contrast to those of the US President.

They include a boost to Department of Conservation funding, a massive tree planting programme, a Zero Carbon Act and investment to improve safe walking and cycling.

Education

Ardern is seemingly at odds with many of the leaders around her, but on some subjects, such as education, there is some common ground.

Japan's prime minister pledged to make education a priority after he was re-elected in last month's snap election. Although, questions about the sincerity of the proposed constitutional amendment are being raised by opposition parties, who have long campaigned on the issue.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the majority of university students are still fee paying.

However, Taiwan offers low cost tuition and in the Philippines, Duterte in August, signed a new law providing free education for over a million students in public tertiary and vocational schools nationwide.

Immigration

The Wall Street Journal compared Jacinda Ardern to US President Donald Trump for her stance on immigration.

"Meet New Zealand's Justin Trudeau - except she's more like Trump on immigration," it said.

Ardern is not going to build a wall and she has not supported a travel ban like Trump, but she does want to cut annual net migration by up to 30,000 people a year. A policy she inherited from her predecessor.

She cities infrastructure issues and the housing crisis as a reason.

In her first interview with CNN as Prime Minister she denied that her government's policy would be affected in the area of refugees.

Stating her country must be prepared to take in "climate change refugees" from surrounding island nations.

"We have absolutely maintained thought, our commitment to doubling the refugee quota that we have," she said.

Time will tell how her government balances the need for housing, immigration and giving people refugee status.

Jacinda Ardern has joined a select group of women in power. However, at Apec she is the youngest in the line-up, the newest leader in the pack and more liberal leaning than most of the other leaders. Will she leave the summit with more friends or foes?