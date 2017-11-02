Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has arrived in Rakhine on her first visit to the violence-torn state.

Government officials say she is visiting the regional capital Sittwe and other towns during a one-day unannounced trip.

She has been criticised by the world community for not stopping a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims described by the UN as ethnic cleansing.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since late August.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.