Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The explosion occurred at a power plant owned by the Indian government

At least ten people have been killed and dozens more injured in an explosion at a power plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

About 80 people have been rushed to the company hospital, government-owned plant operator National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited said in a statement.

Ten people with serious injuries were sent to other facilities.

The explosion occurred at a coal-fired power plant in the town of Unchahar.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. The state-owned operator said there had been an "unfortunate accident in the boiler".

A spokesman said there was a "sudden abnormal sound" at the plant and that gases and steam had escaped before the blast.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has offered his condolences to the families of the dead.

Work-place incidents are a common occurrence in India, where safety standards are poor amid lax regulations.