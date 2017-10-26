At least 10 people have been killed and dozens injured after an explosion and fire at an Indonesian fireworks factory, police have said.

The blaze took hold at around 09:00 local time (02:00 GMT), at an industrial complex in Tangerang, west of the capital Jakarta.

"We are still evacuating victims," Tangerang Kota police chief Harry Kurniawan told AFP.

Television footage shows thick smoke pouring from the factory.

The exact number of casualties is still being confirmed.

"There are 103 workers in total working for this factory," Nico Afinta, director of general crime at Jakarta Police, told Indonesia's Kompas TV.

He said 43 people had been injured and were being treated in three hospitals, and that the remains of 23 victims had been found.