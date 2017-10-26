Thailand's funeral procession for King Bhumibol Adulyadej
Hundreds of thousands of mourners have gathered in Bangkok for the funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Mourners from all across the country have come to the capital to pay their respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Thursday's procession is the main event. In the morning, the royal urn was brought out of the palace.
The revered king died in October 2016, aged 88. Now that the one-year mourning period is coming to an end, it's the last chance for Thais to bid farewell to their late monarch.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who succeeded his father to the throne, lit candles for the ceremony.
Many mourners camped in the capital for days, to ensure they would be close the procession route.
The royal urn was carried to a chariot, for the procession from the palace to the cremation site.
Preparations for the big event took almost one year.
People are wearing black as a mark of respect, and many buildings in the city centre are draped with flowers.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn will light the pyre on Thursday evening.
His father was seen as a stabilising figure in a country hit by cycles of political turmoil and multiple coups.
His cremation site, which features sculptures of mythical creatures and auspicious animals such as lions and elephants, represents a sacred mountain.