Thailand's funeral procession for King Bhumibol Adulyadej

  • 26 October 2017
Hundreds of thousands of mourners have gathered in Bangkok for the funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

  • Mourners in Bangkok AFP

    Mourners from all across the country have come to the capital to pay their respects to King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

  • The royal urn carried by soldiers AFP

    Thursday's procession is the main event. In the morning, the royal urn was brought out of the palace.

  • Woman mourning in Bangkok Getty Images

    The revered king died in October 2016, aged 88. Now that the one-year mourning period is coming to an end, it's the last chance for Thais to bid farewell to their late monarch.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn lighting a candle during the ceremony AFP

    King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who succeeded his father to the throne, lit candles for the ceremony.

  • Mourners in Bangkok Getty Images

    Many mourners camped in the capital for days, to ensure they would be close the procession route.

  • The royal urn carried by soldiers AFP

    The royal urn was carried to a chariot, for the procession from the palace to the cremation site.

  • Participants in the procession preparing outside the palace AFP

    Preparations for the big event took almost one year.

  • Mourners in Bangkok Getty Images

    People are wearing black as a mark of respect, and many buildings in the city centre are draped with flowers.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn during the procession AFP

    King Maha Vajiralongkorn will light the pyre on Thursday evening.

  • Mourners in Bangkok Getty Images

    His father was seen as a stabilising figure in a country hit by cycles of political turmoil and multiple coups.

  • The royal funeral pyre BBC

    His cremation site, which features sculptures of mythical creatures and auspicious animals such as lions and elephants, represents a sacred mountain.

