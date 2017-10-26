Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands gather in the streets ahead of King Bhumibol Adulyadej's funeral, as Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports

Mourners in Thailand are marking the main part of the five-day funeral ceremony for the country's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The revered king died in October 2016 aged 88.

He will be cremated later on Thursday, in a royal pyre representing heaven to be lit by his son and successor to the throne, King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The funeral officially started on Wednesday with a merit-making ceremony, a Buddhist rite, in the Grand Palace.

Thursday has been declared a public holiday, with many businesses shut all day or closing at midday.

Early on Thursday morning, the royal urn will be brought in a chariot procession from the Throne Hall in the Grand Palace to the royal crematorium.

Members of royal families and dignitaries from more than 40 countries will attend the cremation, while huge crowds are expected to line the nearby streets.

The late king's ashes will then be collected and transported back to the palace on Friday. Two more days of ceremonies will follow.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jonathan Head looks back at the reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej

The king was seen as a stabilising figure in a country hit by cycles of political turmoil and multiple coups.

Since his death on 13 October 2016, Thailand has observed a year of official mourning, with many people wearing black.

Preparations for this week's events took almost a year and have included setting up the large cremation complex near the palace.

The funeral site features sculptures of mythical creatures and auspicious animals such as lions and elephants.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC filmed the preparation for the funeral over almost a year

According to Buddhist tradition, the funeral rituals are modelled after the universe and the cremation pyre represents a sacred mountain.

The elaborate ceremony is expected to draw as many as 250,000 people from across Thailand. Many of the mourners arrived in the capital days ago, camping in tents.

The funeral ceremonies come with strict guidelines for those attending. Thailand's lese-majeste law, which forbids any insult to the monarchy, is among the harshest in the world.