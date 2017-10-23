Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The US has deployed more forces to Afghanistan as part of the new strategy to end the war.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Afghanistan on an unannounced visit.

He held talks with Afghan leaders on the new US strategy to end the war, meeting President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

They met for almost three hours at the heavily guarded Bagram air base outside the capital Kabul.

Thousands of extra US troops are being deployed as part of the new strategy to defeat Taliban insurgents.

Mr Tillerson said he believed there were moderate elements among the group and the US was hoping to engage them in a peace process.

He told reporters he would visit Pakistan on Tuesday to discuss specific US requests to act against the Afghan Taliban and other extremist groups.

He is also scheduled to visit India to discuss co-operation in Afghanistan including a request for expanding economic assistance there.

This was first visit of the former ExxonMobil chief to Afghanistan as secretary of state and it comes weeks after a visit by US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.