Suicide bomb in Kabul mosque 'kills many'

A suicide bomber has detonated explosives inside a mosque in Kabul, killing many, Afghan officials say.

At least 30 bodies have been removed from the scene, according to a security official quoted by Reuters news agency.

The so-called Islamic State (IS) has previously targeted Shia mosques in Kabul and other provinces.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

