At least 13 people have been killed and 20 injured in a suicide attack on a Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan's south-western province of Baluchistan.

Crowds of devotees had gathered for a three-day religious ceremony when the blast happened.

The shrine is in Jhal Magsi, near the provincial capital Quetta.

A regional official said the bomber had detonated his explosives after being stopped at the gate of the shrine by a policeman. The officer was killed.

Security forces have sealed off the building, Pakistani media reported.

It is unclear who carried out the attack, but Sufi shrines have been increasingly targeted by Islamist extremists in recent years.

They view Sufism as heretical.

In February at least 80 people were killed in an attack on a shrine in Sehwan in southern Sindh province. So-called Islamic State said it was behind that attack.

Sufism is a mystical branch of Islam which spread throughout the Indian subcontinent in the 13th Century.

Sufis believe in saints who can intercede for them directly with God. Several million Muslims in Pakistan are believed to follow Sufism's tenets.