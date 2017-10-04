Image copyright Reuters

The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has left the Philippines for the United States, where she is wanted for questioning.

Marilou Danley, who arrived in the Philippines in September, departed from Manila airport late on Tuesday, reports said.

US authorities have named her a "person of interest" in the investigation.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Paddock appears to have killed himself before police stormed the hotel. Authorities are still trying to determine his motive for the mass shooting.