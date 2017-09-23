Asia

US bombers stage North Korea show of force

US bombers have flown close to North Korea's east coast in a show of force, the Pentagon says.

The move is to demonstrate that President Donald Trump has a "range of military options to defeat any threat", spokeswoman Dana White said.

The US and North Korea have ramped up their rhetoric recently.

At the UN on Tuesday, Mr Trump said that he would "totally destroy" North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies.

