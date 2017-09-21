Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump has taken to calling Kim Jong-un "rocket man"

North Korea's top diplomat has called US President Donald Trump's speech to the UN "the sound of a barking dog".

Speaking to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Trump said he would "totally destroy" North Korea if it posed a threat to the US or its allies.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's comments were North Korea's first official response to the speech.

The North has continued to develop its nuclear and weapons programmes, in defiance of a UN ban.

Mr Ri told reporters near the UN headquarters in New York: "There is a saying that goes: 'Even when dogs bark, the parade goes on'."

"If [Trump] was thinking about surprising us with the sound of a barking dog then he is clearly dreaming."

Speaking about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Mr Trump had told the UN: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime."

When asked what he thought of Mr Trump calling Mr Kim "rocket man", Mr Ri responded: "I feel sorry for his aides."

Mr Ri is set to make a speech to the UN on Friday.

Experts say North Korea has made surprisingly quick progress in its development of long-range missiles and its nuclear programme.

On 3 September, it also announced it had conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Days later the UN passed a fresh round of sanctions against the country restricting oil imports and banning textile exports - an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programmes.