Japan's Princess Mako announces engagement to commoner

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple smiled at each other through the announcement

Japan's Princess Mako has formally announced her engagement to a commoner after receiving the emperor's approval.

This announcement kicks off a lengthy marriage process, and it also means the princess will lose her royal status.

Under a controversial Japanese law female imperial family members forfeit their status upon marriage to a commoner, whereas male members do not.

In a press conference on Sunday, she said she was first attracted to Kei Komuro's "smile like the sun".

"I was aware since my childhood that I'll leave a royal status once I marry," Princess Mako said. "While I worked to help the emperor and fulfil duties as a royal family member as much as I can, I've been cherishing my own life."

Plans for the engagement were formally announced by Japan's Imperial Household Agency.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Her fiancé, Kei Komuro, is a 25-year-old law firm employee. The couple met five years ago while studying at the same university.

In the televised conference he described the princess as someone who quietly watched over him "like the moon".

Princess Mako, 25, is the eldest child of Prince Fumihito. She is pursuing a doctorate and works as a museum researcher.

The announcement was originally expected in July, but was postponed after a rain disaster hit western Japan.