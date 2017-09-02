North Korea 'has missile-ready nuclear weapon'

Image copyright Reuters/KCNA Image caption State media said Kim Jong-un "watched an H-bomb to be loaded into a new ICBM"

North Korea says it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon that can be loaded on to a ballistic missile.

The state news agency released pictures of leader Kim Jong-un inspecting what it said was a new hydrogen bomb.

There has been no independent verification of the claims.

International experts say the North has made advances in its nuclear weapons capabilities but it is unclear if it has successfully miniaturised a nuclear weapon it can load on to a missile.

North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests in recent months, raising international tensions.

Last week it fired a missile over Japan in a move Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called an "unprecedented" threat to his country.

Observers said it appeared to be the North's first launch of a missile powerful enough to potentially carry a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has also threatened to fire missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

In August, US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang it would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the US.