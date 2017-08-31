Benazir Bhutto: Five cleared of ex-Pakistan PM murder

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ms Bhutto served twice as prime minister of Pakistan

A Pakistani court has acquitted five men of conspiracy to murder the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

The court cited lack of evidence. But two senior policemen were sentenced to 17 years in jail for negligence in failing to prevent the killing.

Former president Gen Pervez Musharraf, who faced similar charges, was declared a fugitive from justice and could have his property confiscated.

Ms Bhutto was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi after a rally.

She was a dominant figure in Pakistani politics and served twice as the country's prime minister.