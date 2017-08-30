Asia

Is Japan's economy bouncing back?

Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent
  • 30 August 2017
  • From the section Asia

Japan may be the world's third largest economy, but since the stock market crash in the early '90s it has endured decades of falling prices and sluggish growth.

But that may be changing.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionIs Japan's economy bouncing back?