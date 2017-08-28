Daegu festival: South Korea's body art show

  • 28 August 2017
Models are transformed into dazzling works of art at a body painting competition in Daegu.

    Held over the weekend, the Daegu International Bodypainting Festival aims to showcase the world's best body art skills.

    Wearing nothing but underwear and strategically placed pieces of duct tape, models showed off flamboyant body art designs.

    Also adorned with exotic headdresses, the models posed for cameras and spectators on top of open air platforms.

    "The weirdest part is that I feel like I’m fully clothed," said one participant, adding that camera flashes and gazes from strangers throughout the day did not bother her.

    Competing for cash prizes, the artists were judged on a range of criteria including their use of colour and painting techniques and the originality of their designs.

    This model checks her make-up before her big stage performance.

    She was hand painted by Japanese artist Iwasaki Masakazu, in an elaborate design that took more than six hours to re-create.

    Modelling body art is no easy feat. Often decked out in stilettos, models are expected to be on their feet for hours. A contestant is pictured backstage cooling off with a portable fan.

    With the help of a team of assistants, she is seen getting ready for competition's "Fantasy" category.

    The event started in 2008. Organisers said that hundreds of people turned up for this year's event in the south-eastern city.

    As well as the main body painting competition there are musical performances, magic shows, fireworks and for body paint novices, free face painting sessions.

