Thailand charges dropped against BBC reporter

  • 23 August 2017
  • From the section Asia
BBC foreign correspondent Jonathan Head arrives at court to fight defamation charges brought against him by a Thai lawyer in Phuket on 23 August 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Jonathan Head arrives at court on Wednesday to fight the defamation charges

Charges have been withdrawn against a BBC journalist in a criminal defamation case in Thailand.

Jonathan Head faced up to five years in jail if he had been convicted.

He and a co-defendant appeared in court in Phuket at the start of the trial on Wednesday. Both pleaded not guilty.

"The plaintiff has withdrawn his case against BBC journalist Jonathan Head, but as the trial of his co-defendant is continuing, we cannot comment further at present," a BBC statement said.