Wife of ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif diagnosed with cancer

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kulsoom Nawaz is hoping to replace her husband as a member of parliament

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The news emerged days after she flew to London for medical tests. Party officials say the illness is treatable.

Ms Nawaz is due to stand for election to parliament in a by-election in her husband's former seat next month.

He was forced to resign in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from office for not disclosing assets. Mr Sharif denies wrongdoing.

The couple's daughter, Maryam, is now expected to run her mother's political campaign while she undergoes treatment.

"Her cancer is treatable and we hope that she will recover soon enough, but it is likely that she won't be around during the days leading up to the election," a senior PML-N party member Mushahidullah Khan told BBC Urdu.

Mr Sharif resigned after after becoming embroiled in the Panama papers scandal.

The papers revealed his children were linked to offshore companies that owned properties in London.

Kulsoom Nawaz's decision to stand for election was seen as a change of plan for the family, who indicated originally that Mr Sharif's younger brother would run for the seat, and then the premiership.

But instead the ruling party elected Sharif loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister.

It has been suggested he will hold office until elections next year.