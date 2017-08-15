Three Britons sentenced to jail and caning in Singapore

Image copyright BBC/AFP Image caption Michael Le (left) and Khong Tam Tanh (right) were found guilty

Three Britons have been sentenced to jail and caning in Singapore for having sex with a drunk and unconscious woman.

Khong Tam Thanh, Vu Thai Son, and Michael Le went on trial this week for raping a woman in a hotel room in the city-state in September.

The three men, who are in their early 20s, later pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

They received sentences of up to six-and-a-half years in jail and eight strokes of the cane.

The men flew in to Singapore last year with a group of friends for a stag party and to attend a music festival.

One of their friends later met the woman, a Malaysian, at a nightclub and she consented to have sex with him at his hotel room.

She later passed out, and the three men then took turns to have sex with her.

The woman woke up while Le was on top of her, and lodged a police report later.

The men were eventually found guilty of aggravated outrage of modesty and wrongful restraint of the woman under reduced charges in an apparent plea deal, reported local media.

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani in Singapore said the three men looked visibly relieved in court after the judge delivered their sentences.

Our correspondent says the case has generated some controversy in Singapore, with some on social media questioning how the Britons were able to get reduced charges.