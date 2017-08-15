Malaysia's princess Tunku Aminah weds Dutchman in lavish ceremony
Streets were adorned with flags when the only daughter of the Sultan of Malaysia's Johor state wed.
Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, 31, wed her 28-year-old groom Dennis Muhammad Abdullah in public and private ceremonies on Monday.
The main wedding event featured a formal "sitting-in-state" ceremony and saw an estimated 1,200 members of the public in attendance, reports the AFP news agency. Crowds watched the royal ceremony projected onto a big screen at Dataran Bandaraya, a public city square in Johor Bahru.
She is the only daughter (and the second of six siblings) of Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor. She receiving a blessing from her father during a wedding function on Monday evening. The newlyweds were also sprinkled with scented water and yellow rice by family members and guests as a mark of their approval of the marriage.
There had been frantic preparations for the royal nuptials, with the palace grounds being decorated and streets adorned with state flags. Security near the premises was also stepped up.
The royal family of Malaysia's southern Johor state is a rich and powerful one. It possesses its own army, the only state in the country to have a private military.
Earlier, the couple held a private solemnisation ceremony for family. It was the culmination of a three-year romance - the couple are said to have shared "instant chemistry" after meeting in a Malaysian cafe.
The princess wore an elegant white gown, embellished with several items of sparkling jewellery. In keeping with traditional local customs, the bride was offered a dowry of 22.50 ringgit (£4).
The groom Dennis Muhammad Abdullah is pictured here, reciting his wedding vows. Born Dennis Verbaas in a town near Amsterdam, the Dutchman embraced Islam in 2015. He now works for a property development firm in Johor.
"We will move into our own home and start life anew as husband and wife. It will be the first time I will be living alone and away from my parents and family," the princess said in a statement released by the Johor Royal Press Office.