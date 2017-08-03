Kabul convoy attack: At least three people killed by suicide bomb

A suicide bomber has attacked a military convoy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least three civilians and injuring five US soldiers, officials say.

The attack is reported to have taken place in the city's Qarabagh district.

The bombing is the latest violence to have hit Afghanistan this month - on Tuesday more than 30 people were killed in a mosque blast in Herat.

On Monday a suicide bomber killed two people near the Iraqi embassy in Kabul.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

If you want to receive Breaking News alerts via email, or on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App then details on how to do so are available on this help page. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.