Kabul attack: Gun battle and suicide bombing in Afghan capital

Afghan security forces are battling gunmen following a suicide attack outside the Iraqi embassy in the capital, Kabul.

Four attackers targeted the complex in the central Shar-e-Naw neighbourhood, the Afghan interior ministry said.

A bomber blew himself up at the gate of the embassy, and three others entered the compound. Casualty figures are not clear.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said it carried out the attack.

Kabul has seen a number of deadly assaults this year blamed on either IS or the Taliban.

Correspondents say Monday's attack comes two weeks after an event at the Iraqi embassy celebrating the defeat of IS in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been hurt. All embassy staff were evacuated from the complex, the Afghan interior ministry said in a statement.

Pictures on social media show black plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan has seen at least 1,662 civilian deaths in the first half of the year, with about 20% of those in the capital.

Last Monday a suicide car bomb killed at least 30 people in a mainly Shia district of Kabul.

On 31 May, a huge bombing in the centre of the city killed more than 150 people, the deadliest militant attack in the country since US-led forces ousted the Taliban from power in 2001.