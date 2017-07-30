Trump 'disappointed' with China after North Korea missile test

Image copyright AFP Image caption Coverage of the latest ICBM launch was shown on giant screens in Pyongyang

US President Donald Trump says he is "very disappointed" with China for not doing enough to stop North Korea's weapons programme.

Writing on Twitter, he said he would not allow China to "do nothing" about the reclusive state.

His comments came a day after Pyongyang test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile in a month.

It later claimed the test proved that the entire US was within striking range of its weaponry.

On Saturday, two US B-1 bombers conducted exercises over the Korean peninsula with South Korean and Japanese planes, the US Pacific Command said, "as a part of the continuing demonstration of ironclad US commitment to our allies".

On Saturday, China condemned the test launch and urged restraint on all sides.

But Mr Trump voiced frustration at Beijing's response, linking the US trade deficit with China with policy on North Korea.

"I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," he wrote in two consecutive tweets.

"We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!"

Image copyright AFP Image caption North Korean TV showed pictures of leader Kim Jong-un celebrating the launch

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed North Korea during talks earlier this year, after which US officials said the two countries were working on "a range of options" to rein in Pyongyang.

But since then the North has carried out two ICBM tests.

After Saturday's launch, South Korea said it was concerned the North may have made "a significant advancement in technology", adding that the missile test was "unique in its time and place of launch".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the threat to his country's security was "grave and real".

The North has repeatedly tested missiles in breach of UN resolutions.