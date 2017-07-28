Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif disqualified by court

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pakistan's Supreme Court has recommended an anti-corruption case against Mr Sharif

Pakistan's Supreme Court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office following an investigation into corruption allegations.

The ruling comes after a probe into his family's wealth following the 2015 Panama Papers dump linking Mr Sharif's children to offshore companies.

Mr Sharif has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The verdict was handed down unanimously by a five-member bench in the court.

The court was filled to capacity on Friday, and there was heightened security in the capital, with tens of thousands of troops and police deployed.

One of the judges at the Supreme Court, Ejaz Afzal Khan, said that Mr Sharif was no longer "eligible to be an honest member of the parliament", Reuters news agency reports.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan earlier advised Mr Sharif to accept Friday's verdict.

The court has recommended anti-corruption cases against several individuals, including Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam and her husband Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others.

No civilian prime minister of Pakistan has ever completed a five-year term.

Mr Sharif, who was serving as prime minister for a record third time, was less than a year away from becoming the first to complete a full term in office.