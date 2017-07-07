Who is Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo?

Image copyright EPA Image caption Liu Xiaobo has been released from prison on compassionate grounds

Liu Xiaobo is seen as a hero to many - but a villain to his own government.

The political activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, has been described as the "foremost symbol" of the struggle for human rights in China.

Chinese authorities, however, have described him as a criminal aiming to "subvert state power", and have repeatedly jailed him for his protests.

The 61-year-old former university professor, who has terminal liver cancer, is now out of prison on medical parole.

Known for his strident political views and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, Mr Liu has constantly campaigned for a democratic and free China.

One of the defining moments of Mr Liu's activism happened during the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre.

Back then, the young university professor from north-east China was a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York. He flew to Beijing to take part in the student protests, which later came to a bloody end as authorities ordered in troops to quash the demonstrations.

Mr Liu and others were credited with saving the lives of a few hundred protesters when the activists successfully negotiated with troops to allow a peaceful exit.

Though he was offered asylum in Australia, he turned it down, choosing instead to stay in China. He was subsequently arrested in a government crackdown, and released in 1991.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption He is considered a criminal by China's government, but a hero to those supporting the human rights movement

Once out of prison, Mr Liu campaigned for the release of those imprisoned for their roles in Tiananmen, which saw him re-arrested and sentenced to three years in a labour camp.

In 1996, while still in prison, he married artist Liu Xia who has since become a target for authorities as well.

He continued with his activism even as authorities blocked him from working as a university lecturer and banned his books in China.

In 2008, he and a group of intellectuals helped to draft a manifesto called Charter 08.

The document called for a series of democratic reforms in China, including a new constitution and legislative democracy. It also called the Chinese Communist Party's approach to modernisation "disastrous".

This appeared to be the last straw for the government. Two days before the manifesto was due to be published online, police raided his home and took him away.

He was held in detention for a year before he was tried in court. On Christmas Day in 2009, he was given a harsh sentence of 11 years in prison.

Nobel prize controversy

The next year, Mr Liu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The judges praised him for his "long and non-violent struggle".

China reacted angrily. Mr Liu was not allowed to attend the ceremony, and the world's media instead took pictures of an empty chair.

Shortly after the award, Mr Liu's wife, Liu Xia, was placed under house arrest, isolated from family and supporters. The Chinese authorities have never explained why they have restricted her movements.

Image caption Supporters in Hong Kong protested against Mr Liu's continued incarceration in 2016

Then on 23 May 2017, with three years left on his sentence, Mr Liu was diagnosed with liver cancer. He is now being treated in a hospital in the north-eastern city of Shenyang.

Despite his repeated jailings, Mr Liu has always held out hope for a democratic China.

"I firmly believe that China's political progress will not stop, and I, filled with optimism, look forward to the advent of a future free China," he said in a statement released after his 2009 trial.

"For there is no force that can put an end to the human quest for freedom, and China will in the end become a nation ruled by law, where human rights reign supreme."