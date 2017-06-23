Asia

Choi Soon-sil: South Korean ex-president's friend jailed

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Choi (centre) was a longtime friend and adviser to former South Korean President Park Geun-hye

A close friend of South Korea's former president has been jailed for three years for corruption.

Choi Soon-sil's conviction for soliciting favours for her daughter is the first in a wide-reaching influence-peddling scandal which brought down President Park Geun-hye.

She had acted for years as an adviser to Ms Park, who has been impeached and is also on trial.

Choi also faces charges that she accepted bribes for Ms Park.

Ms Park has denied all allegations of corruption.

Choi was found guilty of influencing officials at a university to admit her daughter, Chung Yoo-ra, as well as give her daughter grades for papers or exams she never took, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Two former officials at the prestigious Ewha Womans University have also been jailed for colluding with Choi.

Ms Chung, a dressage rider, has herself been arrested and was extradited from Denmark earlier this year. She is accused of involvement in economic crimes and exam fraud.

