Afghan soldier attacks foreign troops at base

An Afghan soldier has attacked foreign troops at a military base, with a number of US soldiers wounded.

The attack took place at a base in the north of the country on Saturday, an official confirmed to the BBC.

However, a spokesman for the US military command, based in the capital Kabul, dismissed earlier reports American soldiers had been killed.

They did say an unspecified number had been wounded when the Afghan soldier opened fire at Camp Shaheen.

The Nato-led Resolute Support mission said one Afghan soldier was killed and one was injured in the incident, which took place at about 14:00 local time (09:30 GMT).

The camp, in the northern city of Mazar-i-Shariff, is the base of the 209th Corps.