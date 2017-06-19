Four foreigners tunnel out of Kerokoban Prison
Four foreigners have escaped from Bali's Kerokoban Prison using a tunnel, say Indonesian officials.
The prisoners were identified as Australian Shaun Edward Davidson, Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov, Indian Sayed Muhammad and Malaysian Tee Kok King.
Prison governor Tony Nainggolan said police launched a search and believed the men were still in Bali.
"The tunnel is about 12 meters (39 ft) long and we suspect it took more than a week to build," he told Reuters.
The four men were serving jail terms for a mix of drug and fraud offences.
Staff noticed on Monday morning that they had gone missing.