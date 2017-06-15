Kabul attack: 'Blast and gunfire' at Shia mosque

There has been an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul in an area dominated by minority Shia Muslims, officials say.

The interior ministry has described the incident at the al-Zahra mosque, located on the western outskirts of the city, as a "terrorist attack".

Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said there were casualties, and that police were on the scene.

The attack comes during the holy month of Ramadan.

It took place at the end of the daily fast, and there have been reports senior officials had been due to attend services at the mosque.

According to a statement on Mr Danish's social media profiles, the attacker attempted to enter the mosque but was barred from reaching the prayer hall.

Instead, the attacker triggered a bomb in the kitchen.

It has also been reported that the sounds of gunfire rang out after the explosion.

Taliban or IS?

An attack last month in Kabul killed 90 people when a suicide attacker detonated a bomb hidden inside a tanker truck close to the heavily protected diplomatic area during the morning rush hour.

Some 400 people were injured by the blast, which left a deep crater.

No group has said it carried out that attack but Taliban militants denied being involved.

Recent bomb attacks in Kabul have been claimed either by the Taliban or so-called Islamic State (IS).