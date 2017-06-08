North Korea fires anti-ship missiles, says South Korea

North Korea has fired several anti-ship cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea's military says.

Authorities said they appear to be short-range "surface-to-ship" missiles, launched on Thursday morning from the city of Wonsan.

They flew about 200km (125 miles) before landing in the water.

Repeated missile tests by the North this year - not all of them successful but all a breach of UN sanctions - have sparked international alarm.

On 29 May the North fired a Scud-type ballistic missile from the same location, which flew about 450km.

Last Friday the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a new US resolution to impose targeted sanctions on certain North Korean officials and state entities.

The US has also ramped up its military presence in the region in response to these missile tests. Two US aircraft carriers have recently been carrying out naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, reported Reuters news agency citing the US military.

However, South Korea said on Wednesday it was suspending the further deployment of a controversial US anti-missile defence system called Thaad, until an environment assessment is complete.

Pyongyang has been testing its missiles at an unprecedented pace. Experts fear the tests indicate progress towards Pyongyang's ultimate goal of putting a nuclear warhead on a missile that could strike continental US.