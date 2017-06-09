Japan passes landmark bill for Emperor Akihito to abdicate

Image copyright AFP

Japan's parliament has cleared the way for Emperor Akihito to abdicate by passing a landmark one-off bill.

The 83-year-old said last year that his age and health were making it hard for him to fulfil his official duties.

But there was no provision under existing law for him to stand down.

He is now expected to abdicate in 2018, the first Japanese emperor to do so since 1817, and will be succeeded by Crown Prince Naruhito.

The bill passed its first hurdle in May, when it was approved by the cabinet.

The new law says that on abdication, the emperor's 57-year old son Naruhito will immediately take the Chrysanthemum Throne, but that neither he nor his successors would be allowed to abdicate under the same rule.

Crown Prince Naruhito (third from left) is first in line to take the throne after his father abdicates

The government is yet to set a date for the abdication, but the bill says it must take place within three years of the law coming into effect.

The handover is widely expected take place in December 2018.

What does the emperor do? The emperor has no political powers but several official duties, such as greeting foreign dignitaries. Japan's monarchy is entwined in the Shinto religion and the emperor still performs religious ceremonies.

What do the public think? Most support the emperor's desire to abdicate - a survey by the Kyodo news agency after Akihito suggested he wanted to step down found more than 85% saying abdication should be legalised.

Are there more debates revision of the law of royal succession? A discussion about whether or not a woman would be able to ascend the throne was triggered in 2006 when the emperor had no grandsons, but was postponed after a boy was born to the imperial family.