Kabul blast: Deadly explosion at protest victim's funeral

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of people joined protests in Kabul on Friday

Explosions have targeted the funeral in Kabul of a man killed in Friday's protests, causing multiple casualties.

Three blasts were reported in the funeral of a senator's son, one of five people killed when police fired on a protest against the deteriorating security situation.

The chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, was at the funeral. His whereabouts were not confirmed.

The latest violence came as much of Kabul is in lock-down.

Friday's protest followed a bomb attack on Wednesday which killed 90 people in the city's diplomatic district.

The district, which includes the presidential palace and many embassies, is blocked off and patrolled by armoured vehicles.

Local media reports say as many as 12 people may have been killed at the funeral. There has been no official confirmation of casualties.