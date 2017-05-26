Taliban kill 15 at Afghan army base in Kandahar

At least 15 Afghan soldiers have been killed in an attack by the Taliban on a military base in Kandahar province.

Five others were injured in the assault on the facility in Shahwali Kot district, defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Wazir told the BBC.

It comes three days after 10 Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban militants stormed another base in the same area.

The militants are intensifying their yearly spring offensive.

