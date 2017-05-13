North Korea 'carries out new missile test'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Korea paraded its military hardware in Pyongyang last month

North Korea has fired what appears to be a ballistic missile, reports from South Korea say.

The missile was launched near the city of Kusong, north-west of the capital, Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests this year, causing international condemnation and increasing tensions with the US.

Two missile launches last month both failed, with the rockets exploding just minutes into flight.

The South Korean military said on Sunday an "unidentified projectile" had been fired from Kusong, but did not give details. Yonhap said it was believed to be a ballistic missile.

The North is reported to be continuing efforts to miniaturise nuclear warheads and fit them on long-range missiles capable of reaching the US.

Washington has accused other UN Security Council members of not fully enforcing existing sanctions against the North, and has urged China in particular to use its trade links as influence.

But despite poor relations, North Korea recently said it would hold talks with the US "if the conditions were right".

The comments, by a senior North Korean diplomat, came after US President Donald Trump said he would be "honoured" to meet the North's leader, Kim Jong-un.

The latest launch, if confirmed, comes days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in was sworn in.

In his first speech as president he vowed to address relations with the North, also saying that he would be willing to visit Pyongyang under the right circumstances.