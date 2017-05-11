Asia

Bangladesh 'militants' killed in police raid

  • 11 May 2017
  • From the section Asia
Bangladesh policemen during an operation to storm an Islamist extremist hideout in the town of Moulvibazar on March 30, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Bangladeshi police have carried out a string of raids on suspected militants in recent weeks

Police in Bangladesh say five suspected Islamist militants have been killed during an anti-terror operation in the western district of Rajshahi.

According to police, the five blew themselves up before their hideout was stormed.

Police say two of the dead were women. A fire fighter was also killed and three policemen injured.

Police believe the militants belonged to an offshoot of the banned Jamiatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The group has been blamed for a series of attacks on minority groups and secular writers and bloggers.

The raid is one of a number in recent weeks and comes at a time when many in Bangladesh thought security forces had managed to curb Islamist militancy, following the deadly siege on a cafe in Dhaka last year.

Bangladeshi police maintain that an offshoot of the JMB, called the neo-JMB, has carried out many recent attacks, despite claims to the contrary by so-called Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda.

Related Topics

More on this story