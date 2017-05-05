British man dies during skydive in Pattaya, Thailand

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The man (not pictured) was said to be an experienced skydiver

A British man has died while skydiving in the Thai resort town of Pattaya with a group of friends.

The skydiving centre Thai Sky Adventures told the BBC they believed the man may have had a heart attack or a stroke after leaving the plane on Thursday.

The man landed in a reservoir and was quickly pulled out.

Thai authorities are investigating. The Foreign Office has yet to confirm the man's identity.

News portal Khaosod quoted police spokesman Col Chonnapat Nawalak as saying: "We have to check whether he died from the jumping or from drowning."

Harry Harrison, director of flight operations at Thai Sky Adventures, said the centre began its own investigation immediately after the incident on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told the centre they saw the man, an experienced skydiver, rolling onto his back and spinning in mid-air shortly after he jumped.

His parachute was seen to be deployed, but he did not steer it as he drifted towards the ground. He missed the designated landing spot and landed in water.

Mr Harrison said the man was pulled out within five minutes by a rescue team, who tried to revive him.

It is the second death to have happened at Thai Sky Adventures, which opened in 2009. Last year a Russian instructor died during a jump, said Mr Harrison.

He said the causes for both deaths could not be attributed to the centre. "Our safety record is excellent," he said.

The centre was shut on Friday, but would resume operations on Saturday, he added.