Tourist attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Komodo dragons have toxic bites, which can prove fatal if not treated quickly

A tourist has been attacked by a Komodo dragon in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province.

Park rangers said the incident was "the first in the past five years".

Native to a small group of Indonesian islands, Komodo dragons are the world's largest lizards and have venomous bites.

The 50-year-old victim, identified as Singaporean Lon Lee Alle, had reportedly ignored warnings not to get too close to take pictures.

He was then "severely bitten" on his left leg.

"A Komodo doesn't like to be disturbed when eating. He must have been too close," Komodo National Park chief Sudiyono told the Jakarta Post.

Mr Sudiyono said the incident had taken place away from designated safe areas identified by park rangers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The unfortunate incident took place away from designated viewing areas

"The tourist had stayed with locals for three days to save costs," he said.

"Never risk your safety by staying with locals and watching Komodo dragons without an official guide, for the sake of your budget."

After sustaining a bloody wound, Mr Alle was whisked away from the crowds rushed by military speed boat to a nearby medical centre.

He is currently receiving treatment.